Beyoncé has been keeping herself out of the limelight lately and it looks like for good reason.

Queen Bey took to Instagram to announce the reason behind her seclusion, she’s pregnant with twins! In a post that shows a visibly pregnant Bey in a veil, Yonce’ revealed that the couple is excited to be growing by two.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Although any further details are scarce at this time, it didn’t stop the Internet from once again coming to a halt for Queen Bey. In other Beyoncé news, Bey also announced the incorporation of Yara Shahidi and Selah Marley for the new Ivy Park Campaign. The images of the athleisure brand’s second collection feature pictures of Shahidi, Marley, and Beyoncé herself flawlessly modeling the new pieces.

In an interview with Vogue, Marley spoke about the new collection, revealing she feels “empowered” to be a part of a sports line tailored for women.

“Sports are usually only geared towards men, and [it is empowering] simply shining a light on the fact that yes, women play sports and yes, we’re also great at what we do,” Marley said. “I love that it highlights that women are capable of anything and we can dominate anywhere we go.”

Yara added that she enjoys the ability to help promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Being physically fit not only helps you achieve a healthy lifestyle but for me, it connects spirit and body, it makes me more present,” Shahidi added. “I love what Ivy Park stands for and how Beyoncé is using this line to highlight the beauty and power of our bodies and spirits.”