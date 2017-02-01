Sean Don will have 4 (first ever) pop-up shops in Detroit, LA, NYC & Toronto…

Fashion innovator and artist, Big Sean has announced that he will host four pop-up shops in NYC, Detroit, LA and Toronto. Each pop-up will showcase his brand, style and visuals for his upcoming fourth solo studio album ‘I Decided’ dropping on Friday, which will also be the same day as his pop-up openings.

The designs are inspired by graphic wordplay throughout the upcoming album. The collection features pieces such as T-shirts, hoodies, sweats, hoodies, bombers and much more ranging from the prices of $30-$200.

The 3 day “I Decided.” pop up shops will be open Friday & Saturday: 5-11pm and Sunday: 12pm – 6pm. Check out address information and dates below.

Pop Up Locations:

NY: 127 Grand St., New York, NY 10013

DET: 1441 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

TOR: 12 Ossington Ave, Toronto ON M6J 2Y7, Canada

LA: 501 N. Fairfax, Los Angeles, CA 90036