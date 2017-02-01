Bun B x New Era….

The super bowl is taking place in Houston this weekend, so it’s only right that New Era Cap, the official cap of the NFL teams up with Bun B to release a limited-edition collection of caps on Thursday,February 2nd.

They will launch the New Era H-Town 9FIFTY Snapback Collection at all Lids stores on Thursday in the The Galleria in Houston. The caps are Lids exclusives and will feature OG designs and Houston pro-teams’ fan favorites. The collection is featured with 4 different styles and of course draped up and dripped out, as Bun B would say.

The Caps are available for purchase exclusively at Lids retail and online for $34.99.