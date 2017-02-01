Yesterday [Jan. 31st] CBS announced that Oprah Winfrey will contribute to several stories in the coming season of ’60 Minutes’.

This new deal combines the most famous female talk show producer in the world with the most prestigious newsmagazine. It has not been released on the length of Winfrey’s deal. Jeff Fager, the executive producer of the program spoke highly of the new partnership.

“She’s a wonderful person full of energy and ideas,” he told CNN.

Oprah’s main outlet is still OWN, but ’60 Minutes’ will reach a broader audience within one segment.