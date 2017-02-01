Marshawn showed up to an unfamiliar area of Houston that no one knew existed. By the way, don’t worry fans…this time he was there for enjoyment and not to avoid being fined.

Talk about taking full advantage of early retirement, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch took a trip to unfamiliar territory known as Houston. Not Houston, Texas but Houston, Scotland. Beast Mode collaborated with his favorite candy, Skittles visit the country and mingle with the people of Houston, Scotland by talking to them about this year’s upcoming Super Bowl, which will be partaken in Houston, Texas. The raw, hilarious video content shows Lynch bring his Cali charismatic, down to earth swagger to the people of Scotland with fun facts and information about Houston, (Texas & Scotland), along with the game he became an great in known as football. Check out the hysterically funny footage below.