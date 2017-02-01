Former Lakers guard and NY Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was a victim of a brazen heist, where 5 of his Los Angeles Lakers championship rings were stolen among other jewelry with an estimated value of over $300K.

Officer Drake Madison says the burglary happened Monday morning at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood.

The home was unoccupied at the time. Officer Madison says he doesn’t know if the suspects got away with any of Fisher’s NBA championship rings, but TMZ confirmed that Fisher’s championship bling was stolen.

The rings are insured, however, with the time and specificity it takes to make an NBA championship ring as reported by the manufacturers, it’s unclear if replacements are available.