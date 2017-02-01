There’s have been early speculations that the Kings are thinking about sending their All Star Center to the “Valley Of The Sun”.

It seems like Sacramento has had just enough of Boogie’s attitude and tactics as league sources and reporters are saying that the Kings and the Phoenix Suns have been discussing an deal that will send the former Kentucky Wildcat great to Silicon Valley. According to Arizona Sports John Gambadoro, the Suns aren’t ready to send their two best young talents in Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe but they wouldn’t mind entertaining the Kings wishes for players such as Alex Len, T.J. Warren and a couple of draft picks in which they own the Heat’s 2018 and 2021 first round draft picks.

The Suns, who holds the worst record in the West could use Boogie Cousins dominant performance as he is fresh off of an 46 points, 15 rebound night in his teams lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. Even tho he came out and said he wanted to stay a King for as long as he could despite the putting up with the dysfunctional Kings for seven seasons, the three-time All-Star may want to look into a new home as a new start and a new change could be good for the talented big man.