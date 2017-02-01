Is There New Music From Young Money In The Works?

Now that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have called it a quits, old pals Drake and Nicki seems to have buried the hatchet. At least that’s what we can tell from the caption-less picture Nicki uploaded on Instagram of her and the 6 God hanging out.

Nicki uploaded another picture with Young Money President, Lil Wayne, joining the two and the caption read: “”#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president.” The Young Money reunion has stirred up a lot of conversation from new music to the outlook of Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

Now that everyone has kissed and made up, we’re looking forward to new music from the “Only” rappers real soon.

