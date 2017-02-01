Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West have revealed their interests in launching a children’s fashion line according to their series of Snapchats.

Kim had their 3-year-old daughter, North, model in the videos. She wore a yellow sequined dress and jacket, while Kim narrated.

“Wait, let me see this outfit that you’ve got on, do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is this a Yeezy yellow shearling?” Kim said.

Then she released the news to her followers of her plans with Kanye.

“See, Daddy and Mommy are doing a kids line, and these are some of the pieces.”