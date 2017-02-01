Lauryn Hill Shows Up Three Hours Late To Her Concert In Pittsburgh

Its been a minute since we’ve heard Lauryn Hill being late to a concert, but she upheld a reputation last night January 31st, 2017.

The “Ex-Factor” singer was scheduled to perform at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh for her concert series called “The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling!” The show was scheduled to run from 8pm-11pm. Hill arrived at 11:15pm.

Even Lauryn’s band was left dangling in the wind at the sold out venue. Her fans took their frustrations out on Twitter:

“Yo you going to that Lauryn Hill concert tonight?” Lauryn Hill: “nah you?” — pj (@pjhoody) February 1, 2017

Lauryn Hill apparently doesn’t give a fuck about her musical legacy, and now, Pittsburgh doesn’t either. #killingmesoftly — Patrick Kernan Quinn (@PatKernanQuinn) February 1, 2017

The following statement was made by Lauryn last May explaining the reason for her tardiness after she showed up two hours late to a show in Atlanta:

I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care. And I have nothing but Love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don’t have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible. For every performance that I’ve arrived to late, there have been countless others where I’ve performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage.