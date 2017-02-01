Sevyn Streeter is currently on tour promoting her upcoming album ‘Girl Disrupted’. She dropped a surprise video titled “Fallen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Cam Wallace. The video is sexy but classy as she dances seductively to the hypnotic beat. She plays on the words of the 1988 hit song “If It Isn’t Love,” by New Edition as she asks, “If it isn’t love, why does it feels this way, why does he stay on my mind?”

Ty Dolla $ign’s and Cam Wallace’s lyrics rolls smoothly with Sevyn’s as they flirt and boldly makes her aware of her sexual power. Check out the video below just in time for Valentine’s Day!