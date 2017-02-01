What better way to start, Black History Month….

Nike are Jordan Brand are preparing to release a crazy inspirational collection to pay homage to the influential leaders of black history month in sports culture and history. The collection features a heavy range of footwear with the swoosh and an inspiration Black history month set that feature some off the wall designs and with gold detailing and marble effects.

Some of the standout pieces from the collection in apparel and footwear include the Kyrie 13, LeBron 14, the Serena Williams Nike Flare and many more. Other important styles from the collection include the AF1 upstep, the Air Force 1 high and the iconic Air Jordan 1, of course. The apparel is just as spectacular as a standout pieces is a T-shirt that reads ‘Equality.” The collection also features a MVP jacket and a pants set.

The collection will be here on February 16th at select retailers + Nike.com and the Jordan Brand offering will hit stores on Feb 11th. You can read more about the collection from Nike.com/equality. Check out images of the full collection in the gallery below.