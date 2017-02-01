What better way to start, Black History Month….

 

Nike are Jordan Brand are preparing to release a crazy inspirational collection to pay homage to the influential leaders of black history month in sports culture and history. The collection features a heavy range of footwear with the swoosh and an inspiration Black history month set that feature some off the wall designs and with gold detailing and marble effects.

Some of the standout pieces from the collection in apparel and footwear include the Kyrie 13, LeBron 14, the Serena Williams Nike Flare and many more. Other important styles from the collection include the AF1 upstep, the Air Force 1 high and the iconic Air Jordan 1, of course. The apparel is just as spectacular as a standout pieces is a T-shirt that reads ‘Equality.” The collection also features a MVP jacket and a pants set.

The collection will be here on February 16th at select retailers + Nike.com and the Jordan Brand offering will hit stores on Feb 11th. You can read more about the collection from Nike.com/equality. Check out images of the full collection in the gallery below.

SP17_Equality_Adult_Kyrie_Pair_V1_CL_66015-630x473
SP17_Equality_AF1Upstep_NA_Hero_Pair_CL_66022-630x473
SP17_Equality_AJ1_NA_Hero_Pair_66016-630x472
SP17_Equality_AJ1YA_NA_Hero_Lower_Pair_66021-630x472
SP17_Equality_KD9_Pair_V1_CL_66027-630x473
SP17_Equality_JordanTrunner_NA_Hero_Pair_CL_66020-630x473
SP17_Equality_Kids_Kyrie_Pair_V1_66023-630x472
SP17_Equality_LunarEpic_NA_Hero_Pair_66026-630x472
SP17_Equality_MensTee_NA_0686_66038-420x630
SP17_Equality_WomensTee_NA_1080_66046-420x630
SP17_Equality_TennisFlare_NA_Hero_Pair_66043-630x472
Shares