On The Rise: Chase Allen Unveils The Official Video For ‘See The Light’ on NPR’s The Key

To begin the celebration of this year’s Black History Month, Philadelphia native Chase Allen decided to release the official video for his lyrical single titled “See The Light“. The beautiful video captures Chase at his finest, who sends a very important message to all listeners.

In “See The Light”, he recalls learning about Christopher Columbus in school prior to learning about the legendary Malcolm X. He talks about how teachers made it seem as if The Black Panthers were “gangsters”. By “seeing the light”, Allen encourages listeners to see past hate. The record appeared on his recent project “Far From Home“.

Allen premiered it exclusively on NPR’s The Key (watch here). Take a look at the brilliant new visual courtesy of Chase Allen and director Good Hype: