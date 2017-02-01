New Orleans native Don Flamingo comes through with a strong new remix featuring The Lox and Killa Kyleon. “Slanguage” gives fans a quick preview of what his upcoming tour will be like, as him and The Lox will tour the country starting the end of February.

The Roc Nation management artist will be joining the legendary NYC trio as they embark on a 24 city tour starting on February 26th. “Hailing from New Orleans, it’s a blessing to be able to get this opportunity to go from city to city with one of my favorite groups of all-time. I’m excited to perform on my first major nationwide tour,” Don said.

Don Flamingo’s talent has been on full display as he continues to grab the attention of the industry’s best. Take a listen to “Slanguage” below: