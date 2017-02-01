On The Rise: Dread Marley Sends A Clear Message With “You’re Not Better Than Me”

With his first official single of 2017, Dread Marley provides an anthem for all people who have been overlooked throughout their lives. “You’re Not Better Than Me” has already formulated a significant buzz, as stations such as Power 105.1 and Shade 45 continue to show the record love.

“This song is for everybody that’s ever been doubted, have a disability, financial problems, bullied on, laughed at, or whatever!! I want people to be able to ask that person “Who You Think You Are?!”, and let them know, you’re not better than me,” Marley said.

Stream his new single on SoundCloud below: