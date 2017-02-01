Harlem, NY native Phil Walker continues to display his ferocious delivery with his newest release “LOOKING“. Walker trades bars with fellow MC Tray Pizzy over solid production from Britan Gwin. The three connect beautifully on this new record.

Walker’s last release “Water Whippin’” has over 24,000 plays, which continues to increase as he enters the new year. Showing no signs of slowing down, Phil Walker is without a doubt an artist to keep a look out for in 2017. Take a listen to “LOOKING” below: