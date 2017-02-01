Whether he’s behind the mic or in front of the camera, Corr Kendricks is developing into a true star. He recently played the role of “Black Rambo” on FOX’s hit series “EMPIRE”, and even toured with the show’s star Yazz The Greatest. As an MC, he is a force, and he shows off his talent in his most recent release “Trapped“.

The Chicago-based entertainer is back with an energetic new single following his previous hit, “Demeanor“, featuring New York’s Fred Da Godson. Take a listen to Corr Kendricks “Trapped” below: