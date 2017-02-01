Raekwon Drops New Single, “This Is What It Comes Too” [Listen]

A few weeks after announcing the release of his forthcoming album, The Wild, Raekwon has decided to give fans a glimpse of the album with his new single, “This is What It Comes Too”.

The new track features the Chef ripping the mic over an aggressive track, mastering the art of delivering gritty bars over a smooth beat: “You in the hood talking about you want a war with me?/I’ll get your project shot down while your landlord sleep.”

The almost three-minute track, produced by hitmaker Xtreme, features Rae verbally going for the jugular against all things mediocre.

The Wu-Tang vet said in a recent interview with Billboard that his plan is to “reinstate real Hip-Hop.”

“Hip-hop in its purest form is being reinstated,” Raekwon said. “You needed a taste, you needed the seasoning; relax, the Chef is here to serve you! This Is What It Comes Too” is a record with sonic driven energy and offers a remembrance of what music used to be and why hip-hop is the most exciting genre in music.”

The Wild drops March 24 via ICEH20/Empire Records and is available for pre-order on iTunes, check out the track below.