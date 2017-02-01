In perfect timing with the start of Black History Month, Revolt TV has announced that it will officially begin streaming its television network in Africa beginning this year. In partnership with Africa’s newest cable networks, Kwesé TV, Revolt will be bringing its unique brand of entertainment news to Ghana, Zambia, and Rwanda.

The importance of such of partnership to Hip Hop culture is momentous. As rap music begins to climb to the forefront of pop culture in this country, Revolt has only added to the growth by providing an African outlet. Shows like The Breakfast Club and REVOLT Sessions will provide Hip Hop news and updates to African people on a broader platform than ever before further connecting the people of the world to what’s hot in the US.

Only time will tell what good this will merger will do for the culture.