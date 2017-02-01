Today in The Source News Flash: Jay Z has reportedly been working on new music with producer Zaytoven. BET announced it will be making a series based on Nas’ life.

In fashion world rumor has it that Kanye West will preview his Yeezy Season 5 at the upcoming New York Fashion Week. Also, a snippet preview of Mark Wahlberg’s collaboration with Jordan Brand.

President Trump has announced his pick for the empty seat at the Supreme Court – Neil Gorsuch, 49-year-old, is the youngest pick for this lifetime position.

In sports, Derek Fisher house was burglarized, and five championship rings reported stolen.

