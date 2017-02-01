Swank PR’s Briahna Gatlin Says Work With Kanye West, LeBron James, Lupe Fiasco, Jay-Z & Hennessy Catapulted Her Career

Swank PR’s Briahna Gatlin Says Work With Kanye West, LeBron James, Lupe Fiasco, Jay-Z & Hennessy Catapulted Her Career

Chicago publicist Briahna Gatlin is considered by many to be the Queen of PR of Chicago.

Gatlin, the founder and CEO of Swank PR, a boutique PR agency, was the recipient of the 2013 Music Publicist of the Year award from Chicago’s notable Mary Datcher/Global Mixx.

Gatlin’s firm has represented pretty big names like, G.O.O.D Music, Jay-Z, LeBron James, Hennessy Black, Lupe Fiasco, Raekwon, Mos Def, Chrisette Michele, Sway Calloway, New Era Cap Brand, Complex Magazine and Grey Goose.

Gatlin recently appeared on the Scoop B Radio podcast with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson and DJ Manny El.

Her journey is admirable because she started as a writer at both The Source Magazine and VIBE. “I thought it would be pretty cool to merge my passion for music,” she told podcast host Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.Check out the interview by clicking here.