The En Noir x Puma ‘Seize The Night’ Shoe Collaboration Is Now Available

Puma x En Noir, sounds spectacular….

Puma teamed up with street-wear/high-fashion staple, En Noir to create an apparel and footwear collaboration. The footwear collaboration features two types of footwear models with the Clyde and the EVOknit both decked in a black colorway and the Evoknit decked out in both white and black colorways.

Touching course with the triple black upper that enhances performance and mobility with the EVOknit and the Clyde in which continues a more chill, laid back approach with a comfortable fit and a leather upper.

You can now purchase from the collaboration now at Footaction, Barney’s, Puma Lab at a set price of ($180- Evoknit), ($110 – Clyde). Check out images of the footwear collaboration below.

The apparel for the collection will release in the summer.