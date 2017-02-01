The New Edition Story Drew In An Average Of 5.4 Million Viewers

The three part biopic The New Edition Story raked an impressive total of 5.4 million viewers, making it BET’s highest-rated and most-watched telecast in five years (since the season 5 premiere of The Game in 2012).

The miniseries aired over three consecutive nights, January 24-26. Part 1 drew 3.3MM viewers, 5.5MM total viewers in P2, and Part 3 drew 3.3MM viewers. Additionally, the special was ranked the No. 1 most social episode on both Facebook and Twitter.

The biopic followed the journey from boyhood to manhood under the spotlight that the iconic 1980s R&B boy band New Edition endured. The cast included Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Keith Powers, Algee Smith, and Woody McClain as the adult members of New Edition.

The movie was co-produced by the actual members of New Edition, and executively produced by Real Husbands of Hollywood’s Jesse Collins for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment.