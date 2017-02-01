Who knows what Steve Harvey expected from the Black community when he decided to meet with President Trump, but it’s for certain that if he knew his marriage was game, he might have sat this election out.

In a serious, yet hilarious tirade, comedian Tony Rock, brother of Chris Rock, let Harvey have it in a press conference, asking who would let a two time divorcee be a valid voice for Black love. To add insult to injury, Rock says that Harvey’s third wife was merely his mistress during his second marriage. Nasty!

Check out the rest of Rock’s statements below,