During a DJ Whoo Kid interview at Shade 45, Migos announced that they will be releasing new music with the six god. They also talk about a missed opportunity with Versace and how Takeoff has helped a certain amount of producers in the game rise. He says he likes working with them because they’re not “too bigheaded” so the drive is still there, they’re sick of all these big name producers getting lazy and sounding the same.

Check out the video interview below.