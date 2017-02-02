Since the big game is on Sunday, Ricky Rozay and DJ Khaled has decided to hop on the anticipation of Super Bowl LI and create their own special championship.

Luc Belaire, a French bubbly brand, today launched a hilarious video of music moguls DJ Khaled & Rick Ross going head to head in the first ever Belaire Cork Popping Championship (Belaire Bowl). They’ve competed all season off camera, and it all comes down to the final competition. The two stars, fondly known as the ‘Black Bottle Boss’ and ‘The Luxe Don’ (after Belaire’s signature black bottle, and newest release Belaire Luxe), are fierce competitors, with everything to lose! Love and Hip Hop’s Miss Nikki Baby even makes an appearance to announce the bowl’s winner at the video’s conclusion. Check out the hilarious clip below.