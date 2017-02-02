Beyonce broke the Internet yesterday after announcing that she was expecting twins!

Many fans were excited for the Carters, but were also concerned about what that meant for her headlining performance at Coachella.

AEG Live, the company that’s producing Coachella, told TMZ that they didn’t know she was pregnant and this may be a problem for the show in April. A source connected to the production company jokingly said, ” The show will go on. She’ll just borrow Dave Grohl’s big chair, the one he used when he broke his foot. It worked for Axl Rose at Coachella”.

Bey is about 4-5 months pregnant now. Performing for Coachella in April will be quiet a challenge compared to her 2011 VMAs performance, where she was just 3 months pregnant with Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey is sure to slay regardless.