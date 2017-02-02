Like son…..like father?!

It appears that Steph’s old man still has it. The 2-time reigning NBA MVP’s dad was able to shoot fans he can still knock it down from deep along with doing some amazing commentating. Last night, Steph threw the basketball in a joking matter while Dell answers back at Steph by draining a deep threw pointer with so much swagger and with ease. In case you didnt know, Steph’s daddy was a 3 point shooting phenom. Dell spent 10 seasons at Charlotte making a killing off of introducing the art of 3 point shooting to his son. He finished his career amongst the Hornets franchise all time leaders in games played, 3 pointers attempted and made. Check out the current Hornets play-by-play announcer exhibiting his touch from long range.

Steph… to DELL… for THREE!! pic.twitter.com/1W9lroCF4O — CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) February 2, 2017