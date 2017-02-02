On Thursday [February 2nd] hundreds of New York City bodegas will be closed in response to President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

According to NBC New York, the protest was organized by a group of Yemeni business owners, who want to prove the importance of their presence in the New York City area. The protest will take place from 12pm-8pm. The protestors plan to rally outside of Borough Hall in Brooklyn following the closing of all their stores.

Adnan Alshabbi who owns a bodega in the Bronx said, “We have to fight, we have to stand up.”