TMZ reports that $200,000 worth of items were destroyed and stolen from Nicki Minaj’s L.A mansion during a heist.

Law enforcements are assuming that the suspect(s) were looking for a specific item the way the furniture and tables were frantically flipped over. There were also signs of forced entry.

Other sources think that the robbery was personal because only certain items were vandalized: Destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture, and they even cut up Nicki’s clothes.

Fortunately the rapper was out of town when the burglary took place. Her team reported the robbery last week and are awaiting surveillance videos that could possibly lead them to the culprit. But as of now, there are no suspects.