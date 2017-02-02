Nicki Minaj has been a victim of burglary. $200K worth of items were reportedly stolen and her home was allegedly vandalized. According to TMZ, the incident happened earlier this week while she was away from home.

“Law enforcement sources tell us the 11,500 sq. ft palace was totally trashed on the inside. The suspect or suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house … almost as if they were frantically looking for something.

They were successful. We’re told the burglars made off with a ton of jewelry and other property, and there were clear signs of forced entry in spots around the house.

Other sources connected to the case tell us the damage looks like this was personal. They vandalized certain items in the house … destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture … and even cut up Nicki’s clothing.

Nicki’s team reported the burglary earlier this week. She was out of town. We’re told police are looking for any surveillance video of the culprit, but as of now … no suspects.”