Miami songstress Teenear starts 2017, with a club anthem entitled “Last Night” with visuals to match. Produced by emerging Miami producer, Sipping Sake, this song paints a picture of a girl fed up with the short-comings of a broken relationship, caused by broken promises. The song is a woman’s empowerment anthem. It’s a track every girl can relate to and music fans will have it on repeat for weeks to come.

Building on the success of singles “Friday Night” featuring Sage the Gemini and “Streetlights..” Teenear aims to takeover 2017, with a slew of new releases. With the streets paying huge attention to this beautiful talent, Teenear plans to continue generating buzz worthy content, including her forthcoming EP featuring Fetty Wap.