As we are roughly two weeks away from heading into the NBA All Star Weekend, the league has decided to debut a dope campaign of one of their rising stars. Hoop fans, lets get reaquinted with Knicks rising star Krystaps Porzingis.

The NBA has released visuals for their campaign entitled “Dream”, which Porzingis tells the story of how his unprecedented work ethic and dedication to the game fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming an NBA star taking pride in his journey that started in a small village in Latvia. There is great power in having dreams to strive for, and if you are willing to take on the challenges that come with your dreams, you can be a BEAST! Check out the visual below.

Be on the look out for this campaign coming on tv in between games such as tomorrow’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tune into ABC at 8:30 pm.