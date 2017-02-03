Evans has now, 20 years after B.I.G.’s still unsolved murder, created THE KING & I, a new album that tells the story of their life together. The album’s 25 tracks feature newly recorded vocals by Evans melded with vocals by Biggie Smalls, some well-known but also a selection of rare and unheard rhymes from the B.I.G. vault. THE KING & I also includes an impressive list of guest appearances by rap royalty including Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Snoop Dogg. Evans has also brought on some of the most acclaimed producers in hip-hop, many of which produced some of B.I.G.’s most famous tracks, including DJ Premier, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi, Stevie J, and Chucky Thompson. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19 release, just two days before Biggie’s birthday.

The album’s first two singles “NYC” ft. Jadakiss and “When We Party” ft. Snoop Dogg dropped earlier this week, building up even more excitement around the album. Both are available now for digital download and streaming.

Track Listing:

“A Billion”

“Legacy”

“Beautiful” (Interlude)

“Can’t Get Enough”

“Don’t Test Me”

“Big/Faye” (Interlude) – featuring Jamal Woolard

“Tryna Get By”

“The Reason”

“I Don’t Want It” – featuring Lil’ Cease

“I Got Married” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace

“Wife Commandments”

“We Just Clicked” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace

“A Little Romance”

“The Baddest” (Interlude)

“Fool For You”

“Crazy” (Interlude) – featuring 112 & Mama Wallace

“Got Me Twisted”

“When We Party” – featuring Snoop Dogg

“Somebody Knows” – featuring Busta Rhymes

“Take Me There” – featuring Sheek Louch & Styles P

“One In The Same”

“I Wish” (Interlude) – featuring Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere

“Lovin You For Life” – featuring Lil’ Kim

“NYC” – featuring Jadakiss

“It Was Worth It”

Digital download link below:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-king-i/id1199923319?app=itunes