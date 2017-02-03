Howard Stern wishes Donald Trump had never run for president — for Trump’s own sake.

During Wednesday’s episode of his radio show, Stern said he doesn’t think running the country is “going to be a healthy experience” for Trump, whom he considers a longtime friend even though their political beliefs are very different.

“I personally wish that he had never run,” Stern said. “I told him that because I actually think this is something that is going to be detrimental to his mental health too, because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him.”

Trump has made numerous appearances on Stern’s show over the years, and the veteran shock jock said Wednesday, “I like Donald very much personally. I was shocked when he decided to run for president and even more shocked that people took it seriously.”

An avowed Hillary Clinton supporter, Stern said he remembers a time when Trump backed her as well. Questioning the sincerity of Trump’s shift to the other end of the political spectrum, Stern added, “I don’t believe that, for example now, that he’s had some sort of rethink on abortion and all this. I think he’s sort of playing it to his constituency, which is this religious right.”

Stern also addressed Trump’s recent feuding with the entertainment industry and the media. “He’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick,” Stern said. “[Trump] loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants to hobnob with them. And all of this hatred and stuff directed towards him, it’s not good for him. It’s not good. Listen, there’s a reason every president who leaves the office has gray hair.”