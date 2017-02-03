Young Thug has been teasing his forthcoming 21 Savage collaboration on Instagram for months.

Fans are speculating that the new track is titled “Issa”, considering that both rappers were heard saying 21’s signature word throughout their verses. 21 also coined the term and deemed it as the most used word of 2017 and demanded credit for his creation.

Jerrika Karlae, Thugga’s fiance and model, tweeted “drake on Issa > #barzzz” which suggests that Drake might be hopping on the highly anticipated song.

Young Thug and Drake are currently touring together, and they were also spotted in the studio together. So it makes sense that the rappers are working on music together. Perhaps, a Thugga and 6 God will be on More Life? We’ll have to wait and see.