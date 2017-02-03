Before the release of Big Sean’s fourth studio album I Decide, Jay-Z gave Sean a chain the iconic Roc-a-Fella chain.

Sean posted a picture on Instagram proudly rocking the jewelry with a caption that read: “Hov just gave this to me! Told me I earned it! #IDecided.”

Jay doesn’t give out chains to just anybody. Those who are deserving and worthy are gifted with the iconic bling bling. Remember the infamous moment when Kanye West announced he was signing to Roc-A-Fella records, and Jay gifted him with a chain?