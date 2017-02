Rapper Lil Bibby is ready to go, with his #FC4 tape on the brink of release. The Windy City native invites us backstage to his show in Sayreville, NJ. In the midst of the all the hustle and bustle, he carves out a moment to share #WhatsInSeason for the cold season months.

In case you missed it, Lil Bibby recently collaborated with Pelle Pelle on a limited edition jacket for his FC4 project. Check it out here.