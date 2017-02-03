The Brooklyn phenom teams up with Grammy-nominated producer Velous to create a club banger.

Bed Stuy’s finest, Mani The Mogul teamed up with Multi-Grammy Nominated producer, Velous for her debut single “Wired Up”. Energetic and authentically talented, Mani emerges on the scene with unparalleled freestyle skills. A rarity these days for both men and women, Mani is sure to set a new standard for female MC’s. Be on the look out for this 23-year-old sensation who is just oozing with superstar potential as she is planning on bringing back the vintage “feel good/party” vibes to the game. Check out the track below.