After 13 NFL seasons, Vick officially calls it quits.

The trendsetter of how the quarterback position is being played, Michael Vick leaves a legacy on the game that made him an automatic future NFL Hall Of Famer. Despite the dog fighting scandal, Michael Vick’s significance of the game will be a major impact for years to come. Vick took to SportsCenter to announce his retirement and towards Josina Anderson.

Entering the league in 2001 as the most hyped and highly touted athlete in years, Vick was drafted #1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. During his tenure at Atlanta, Vick was able to make 3 Pro Bowl teams before having to do jail time for his involvement in a illegal dogfighting ring.

Vick earned a second chance and had one of the greatest bounce back seasons in NFL history at Philadelphia. Vick started 12 games and led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2010. He set career highs with 21 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores, making his fourth and final Pro Bowl. A crafty, elusive left-handed thrower, Vick is the all time leading rusher by a quarterback with 6,109 yards, while finishing a career record of 61-51-1. A innovator to the dual-threat title for quarterbacks, Vick will forever be remembered as a NFL legend and one of NFL’s most iconic players to ever step foot on the gridiron.