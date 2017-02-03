Patrick Hayes aka Guitarboy is a producer that needs to be known. His road to greatness started off really early. Frankie Hayes who is the mother of this incredible star, realized her son’s talent and immediately invested into his estate.

Guitarboy is an old, wise soul who understood that practice makes perfect. He spent a lot of his childhood days learning and mastering his craft. His primary goal has always been to leave a legacy behind, not only for his family, but for the people at large. This is what inspired him to go to Jackson State University in Mississippi where he was born and raised. Guitarboy graduated with two degrees and later got the opportunity to join legendary stars on tour. Blues legend Bobby Rush, Tyrone Davis, and BB King were some of the first people he got to showcase his talent worldwide with.

It only got better from this point. Guitarboy got his first break when he joined R. Kelly on his tour in Chicago. After this amazing experience he got the opportunity to produce records for Trey Songz, Keyshia Cole, Chris Brown, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Hudson, Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Entertainment Group, DJ FrankE, Ciara, Case, and many more.

If you need beats and need a quality studio to record in, we highly recommend you to get in contact with Guitarboy and book a session.

A Few Songs Produced By Guitarboy:

Trey Songz – “Panty Dropper”

Trey Songs – “Your Side of The Bed”

Trey Songz – “Neighborhood Know My Name”

Keyshia Cole “Party Ain’t No Party”

Twitter: @Guitarboymusic1