What we called hip hop in the past seems to not exist. Some might say Hip Hop is moving in a different direction, Well Ruff Ryder’s own Quadir Lateef is here to help bring back the element of hip hop. Legend DMX recently co-signed Quadir to take over the throne. Last month Lateef was invited on Sway’s freestyle show and took the room by surprise with his delivery. Quadir style of rap is street, yet informative with a hidden gem. His first release under Ruff Ryders was appropriately titled “Hip Hop Needs Immense Change” (“H.N.I.C”) was a hit. Quadir teamed up with legendary producer Statik Selektah to release his new EP “Ugly Face” dropping in Mid-February. Be on the lookout for the first single and video from this project titled “Exorcism” Keep with with Quadir Lateef. Check it out below.

