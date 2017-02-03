Today in Source News Flash: In music news Big Sean drops highly anticipated “I Decided.” Mariah Carey releases her rumored collaboration with YG and Jeremih drops a track featuring Big Sean and Chris Brown

We also give you a glimpse of The Weeknd’s collaboration with H&M and the first look at new Adidas Superstar Boost.

President Trump took to Twitter yet again today to accuse protesters of being paid professionals and thugs.

Golden State Warriors back at it again with win against LA Clippers, 133-120.

