From the list of talented hoopers partaking in this events, this competition has the makings of stealing the show from the 3 Point and Slam Dunk contests.

Last night, the league has finally announced who will be in New Orleans to partake in the All Star Saturday’s festivities. From the look of these 8 participants, the league have just tomahawk jam this event full of the league’s class of talented ballers they have to offer. Leading the pack are Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, Utah Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward, Washington Wizards point guard John Wall, Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Devin Booker, New Orleans Pelicans all star center Anthony Davis, Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, New York Knicks forward Krystaps Porzingis and Mr. “Trust The Process” himself, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

Even though he was snubbed for a spot in the NBA All Star Game, Embiid has earn a lot of respect from hoop critics and having Sixers fan becoming alot more optimistic about the process one game at a time. Joel joins former Sixer Michael Carter-Williams and Jrue Holiday as the only Sixers to partake in the event. Along with showing his skills in front of thousand of fans, Embiid will also be suiting up in the Rising Stars Challenge. Not bad for a kid who wants to show his crush that he is NBA All Star, nignt in and night out. Ri-Ri, it’s time to give that young fella a chance.