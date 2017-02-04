Jordan Brand had success with the release of the ‘Take Flight’ last week and now they will be releasing the Air Jordan 8 Alternate later this month. The Bugs Bunny pair is a thoughtful tribute to an unreleased variation that didn’t make the cut in 1993. The color scheme is red, white and black inspired by the Chicago Bulls. Laced in a leather upper with perforation detailing on the side panels and overlays. To finish off the look, the Jumpman logo is seen on the tongue and “1993” is seen on the heels.

The shoe will see a release on February 25th at a set price of $190. Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.