CHXPO‘s unique blend of trap and anime culture separates himself from any other rapper in the industry. He is constantly dropping quality content, and as a result he has developed an impressive catalog of material. Today the West Cleveland native is back with his newest project “9000 Paths Episode 2“.

The entire project is produced by frequent collaborator Oogie Mane and contains nine brand new tracks. In just a months time, this is already his second project of the year. Take a listen to his music via SoundCloud, and stream the new mixtape from CHXPO below: