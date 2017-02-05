Obama Family You are Appreciated…..

The Chi-town bred, Chance The Rapper is very much in tune with the fashion side of things as he is one of the most stylish rappers in the game. He has decided to pay homage to the former first family, the Obama’s with a apparel collection.

He announced the collection via Twitter on Thursday (Feb 2nd) with a link to ThankUObama.Us with a fetch of photos of him modeling the apparel. Standout pieces include a maroon tee that reads “Malia” with the tagline “We all smoke it’s ok,” and a tee with Obama’s face on the front with a crown. He also keeps it very thoughtful with a long sleeve tee that reads “Barack N Michelle” with black and pink graffiti and their wedding anniversary date on the back with “10.3.92.” Chance spoke on the focus of the collection and what it meant to him, read what he had to say below.

“With this project i wanted to timestamp a period in my life where i felt like i can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be,” reads the project’s description. “The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when i look in the closet.”

Check out the collection in the gallery below and you can purchase from the collection here.