You can never have enough Air Jordans….

Jordan Brand has opened yet another footaction in NYC that will carry apparel, Air Jordan footwear and retros. The space is luxurious and clean with a fresh look in the heart of downtown Brooklyn. Check out some of the images of the space below and make sure you take a visit to the new footaction today!

Flight 23 at Foot Action

468 Fulton Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201