Gucci Mane takes over Vogue Magazine’s Snapchat

Talk about a crossover, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane will be taking over Vogue’s Snapchat during Superbowl Sunday. This may seem a bit weird for some as Gucci makes a huge leap from the hip hop world into the fashion world. Earlier today both Gucci and Vogue took to social media to share the exciting news.

I’m taking over voguemagazine snapchat all throughout Super Bowl 2017 #RiseUpATL — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 5, 2017

.@gucci1017 is taking over our Snapchat from the #SuperBowl! Follow to see his story: https://t.co/A72JB1FS3I — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 5, 2017

Gucci is making himself right at home snapping right from Vogue’s account. You can see his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir’s ring, his blinged out watch as well as videos of Lil Wayne playing during the car ride on his way to the stadium. Follow Vogue magazine to catch all the exclusive footage.