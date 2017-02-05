The 580 Deconstructed Pack is available now….

New Balance continues the awesome start to 2017 with a reveal of the 580 Deconstructed Pack featured in a maroon and black colorway. The deconstructed pack is simple yet clean and eye-catching. The newest addition is the reflective synthetic upper for the two colorways offered. The 580 features a signature logo embossed on the side panel with decorative perforations on the toe region which is on top of a REVlite cushion outsole.

The New Balance 580 Deconstructed Pack is now available at Newbalance.com and select retailers at a set price of $119.95.